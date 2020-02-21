Cherry Hinton have won the Kershaw Premier KO Cup final after two late goals sealed the silverware over a distraught West Wratting side, in a match unlikely to be remembered as a classic.

Wratting looked lively from the off in a cagey encounter played out in front of a bumper Friday night crowd on the Newmarket Town 3G pitch and looked hungry against the favourites but were instead hit by two goals in the 87th minute and 92nd minute to lose their second cup final in three seasons.

Wratting fell to a 3-0 defeat to Linton Granta in 2017/18, the same season they won a maiden Kershaw Premier title and had hoped to go one better than runner-up this time around.

But it was not to be on the night as, despite plenty of energy in midfield, they could not find a way through a disciplined Cherry Hinton defence.

A brace from substitute Conor Diver late on then settled the tie.

Cherry Hinton v West Wratting - Kershaw Premier Cup final. Picture: Mark Bullimore (29814951)

Mitchell Burr, Callum Harrison, Danny Hill and Mark Lovell combined well in attack early on, but lacked a finishing touch to produce anything to threaten Barney Mclaughlin in the Hinton goal in a cagey first 45 minutes.

But Hinton also seemed to lack quality in the final third as they seemed to struggle under the pressure of the occasion as Wratting dictated the tempo – and territory – for most of the opening exchanges.

In a largely uneventful half, both Jose Patricio and Tom Stevens, an early injury-forced substitution for Jonathan Milne, put the ball wide – while Wratting had the best chance of the half in the 41st minute.

A Burr free kick on the edge of the area was spilled by Mclaughlin and Harrison pounced, but saw his attempted rebound again blocked; the ensuing goalmouth scramble led to the referee blowing the whistle and awarding a free kick to Hinton, who cleared the danger.

Cherry Hinton v West Wratting - Kershaw Premier Cup final. Picture: Mark Bullimore (29814939)

It remained goalless into the break.

Taz Chisango replaced a tiring Lovell at half-time and Kyle Clarke came on for Harrison in the 55th minute, but the changes did not spark a Wratting goal as the match remained cagey throughout.

Hinton's Luke Parkinson came close in the 68th minute but a fingertip save from Ben Nower pushed his close range punt wide for a corner.

Wratting then squandered a few corners and a free kick as they searched, increasingly desperately for a goal.

Cherry Hinton v West Wratting - Kershaw Premier Cup final. Picture: Mark Bullimore (29814945)

Jose Patricio then almost broke the deadlock in the 80th minute as he sent the ball skidding across the face of goal but it narrowly missed the target.

Hinton substitute Reece Parker found the back of the net in the 82nd minute but the linesman's flag was raised and it did not count.

But it hinted at what was coming as substitute Diver finished a well weighted Reece Palmer cross in just three minutes from time before sealing the victory with another finish from a Ben Sawyer pass across the face of goal with the final kick of the match.

* Reaction and more pictures in Thursday's print edition

