West Wratting manager Lee Miller was not disappointed by the commitment of his Kershaw Premier side in their league cup final defeat, with the side ‘paying the price’ of being off the money in front of goal.

Cherry Hinton won the Kershaw Premier KO Cup final after two late goals sealed the silverware over a distraught West Wratting side, in a match unlikely to be remembered as a classic.

It was a cagey encounter played out in front of a bumper Friday night crowd on the Newmarket Town 3G pitch – although Cambridgeshire FA are unable to provide an official attendance figure ­– with it looking likely to go all the way to penalties, before Cherry Hinton ripped up the script with goals in the 87th and 92nd minutes.

It saw Wratting lose their second cup final in three seasons and fourth KO Cup final in a decade, having also failed to clinch the crown in 2010 and 2014. Wratting had been hoping to right the wrongs of 2017/18 where they lost 3-0 to Linton Granta in the same season they won a maiden Kershaw Premier title.

But they once more fell short as, despite plenty of energy in midfield, they could not find a way through a disciplined Hinton defence before a brace late on from substitute Conor Diver then settled the tie.

Miller said: “I was really happy with the work rate and desire from the team, it just didn’t happen for us in the final third and in the end we paid the price.

“I wouldn’t say gut punch – it’s football and in football these things happen. (But) we had chances ourselves to win the game and when you don’t take your chances it happens.

“I can’t fault the application and work rate from the lads (though).

“The game was a bit cagey throughout so I’m not sure it was the best advert for either teams or football in Cambridgeshire but it was entertaining nonetheless.”

Mitchell Burr, Callum Harrison, Danny Hill and Mark Lovell combined well in attack early on, but lacked a finishing touch to produce anything to threaten Barney Mclaughlin in the Hinton goal in a tight first 45 minutes.

Fortunately for them, Hinton also lacked quality in the final third with Wratting dictating the tempo – and territory – for most of the opening exchanges.

In a largely uneventful and goalless half, both Jose Patricio and Tom Stevens, an early injury-forced substitution for Jonathan Milne, put the ball wide – while Wratting had the best chance of the half in the 41st minute.

A Burr free kick on the edge of the area was spilled by Mclaughlin and Harrison pounced, but saw his attempted rebound again blocked; the ensuing goalmouth scramble led to the referee blowing the whistle and awarding a free kick to Hinton, who cleared the danger.

Taz Chisango replaced a tiring Lovell at half-time and Kyle Clarke came on for Harrison in the 55th minute, but the changes did not spark a golden chance.

Substitute Diver broke the deadlock with a score three minutes from time, before sealing victory with another goal from a pass across the face of goal with the final kick of the match.

Wratting: Nower, Botten, Halls, Daniels, Farrant, Welsh, Gritton, Burr, Harrison (Clarke 58’), Hill, Lovell (Chisango 46’)

* Wratting return to Kershaw Premier action on Saturday, away to Hemingfords United (2pm).

Miller added: “It’s key now that we stick together.

“I’ve spoken with the lads – as a group and individually – and we are looking to finish the season as strong as we can.”

