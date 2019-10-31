Weston Colville cricketer named in first ever MCC Legacy Tour to Nepal

Tom Westley has been included in a strong 13-man Marylebone Cricket Club squad to embark on a first ever Legacy Tour, to Nepal.

The 30-year-old from Weston Colville, who recently helped Essex to their second Specsavers County Championship title in three seasons, will bring international experience to MCC having played five Test matches for England in 2017.

MCC has introduced into their overseas touring programme a series of Legacy Tours, aimed at leaving a sustainable and meaningful impact in developing cricket nations.

The first of these is Nepal, with the club committing to touring Nepal for three years from 2019 to 2021 inclusive.

The squad will be departing London for Nepal on Friday, and will play six matches in the two-week trip, including a three-day match against the Nepal national side, which has been granted first-class status.

Westley’s selection follows a good summer, which saw him handed a contract extension to keep him with the first-class side until at least the end of 2022 after Kent came knocking.

Westley has been with the club since he was 13, playing 152 first-class matches for the side and has expressed a desire to remain with the Chelmsfordclub.

* Meanwhile, new England head coach Chris Silverwood is set to oversee his first England game this week.

The first of the five-match IT20 series in New Zealand is set to begin tomorrow, led by captain Eoin Morgan.