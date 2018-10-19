Williams wins top female prize at West Suffolk’s Neate Meet

Haverhill-based swimmers Cerys Williams and Princess Martinez both impressed for West Suffolk Swimming Club at the annual Neate Meet.

The recent meeting saw 2,113 swims take place, across 32 individual events, with 126 West Suffolk members making up 665 of them.

Teams from across the region, including Cambridge, Newmarket, Peterborough and West Norfolk, travelled to Bury Leisure Centre to take part in the meeting.

SWIMMING - West Suffolk Swimming Club Neate Meet..Pictured: Princess Martinez (West Suffolk)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4784585)

Haverhill’s Williams was awarded the top female swimmer prize, as the 13-year-old put in some great performances over the weekend.

The teenager won seven events, and also took home silver medals in three events, as well as a bronze medal too.

Williams’ biggest victory came in the girls’ 100m freestyle, taking the win by nearly two full seconds.

Gold medals were also won in the 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, the 100m individual medley and 200m individual medley.

Meanwhile, Martinez, 12, also made it in the top 10 overall girls standings from the weekend, finishing in 10th place.

Closely behind Williams in the top girl standings was her fellow West Suffolk member Lucy Hudson, 14, who won the 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

West Suffolk swimmers Marni Sillitoe, 13, Ella Hale, 15, and Charlotte Hudson, 15, also made it into the top 10 in fourth, eighth and ninth respectively.

The top male individual swimmer award was shared between West Suffolk’s Charlie Whyte and Oscar Goldsmith, from Boston.

Whyte, 17, was the standout swimmer representing the host club, taking home seven wins and three second places.

Also making the top 10 overall male swimmers from the weekend for West Suffolk were James Clay, 13, Tom Page, 14, and Matthew Baker, 12.

West Norfolk edged Newmarket to the Top Visiting Club trophy.