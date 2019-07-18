Anthony Phillips is excited to see where Haverhill’s current run of form can take them during the final two months of the season, writes Alex Moss.

Haverhill players celebrate taking a wicket during last Saturday’s eight-wicket victory at home against Lakenheath Picture: Mecha Morton

An eight-wicket victory at home against Lakenheath made it three wins in as many completed games for Haverhill at the weekend, with their latest success pushing them back into the top six.

Phillips and his team-mates are chasing club history over the next nine games, with one more win equalling their record of wins in a Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One campaign, while their current position of sixth would better their highest-ever finish of seventh.

Haverhill visit Mistley (8th) on Saturday (1pm), and captain Phillips has his sights on claiming another victory to keep the pressure on the sides above them.

“I haven’t looked down the table once this year,” he said. “I’m always looking up, but I don’t want to put pressure on us and say we’re going to finish in the top three.

“We’ll see where this run can take us. Hopefully we can keep performing well with bat and ball and we’ll see where we end up.

“We didn’t want to come back into this league and be battling relegation and, at the moment, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to worry about that.

“The most wins the club have had in a season in this league is eight, and we’re one off that. It will be another tough game against Mistley, but hopefully we can get another win and another 20 points.”

At the top end of the Division One table, an enthralling race for the title is playing out between Witham, Coggeshall and Wivenhoe, the Essex trio separated by just one point.

Haverhill trail the current leaders Witham by 38 points, and are a point closer to Coggeshall and Wivenhoe, but fourth and fifth spots appear to be back on their radar, with the gap to fourth-placed Worlington 12 points and Hadleigh, in fifth, nine points.

Phillips will be forced into reshuffling his in-form pack this weekend, though, as the quartet of James Boulton, Samuel Charlton, Dan Pass and Ben Wilkins are all unavailable.

Ollie North, Max Egan and Mark Barrell have been confirmed as three of the four replacements, and Phillips is confident they can make a contribution.

“I’m confident with the players coming in,” he said. “We’ve got some good players in Haverhill.

“The ones that have come up from the IIs have all made contributions. Sam Charlton made the step up from the IIs this season and has done well for us.”