Devonports Haverhill squash team stretched their winning run to 11 matches in a row, as they also secured their seventh whitewash victory.

The Devonports team at the start of the season Picture: Contributed

The Cambridgeshire Squash League’s Division Four side beat basement side Frank Lee III, a team that have struggled this season and have not yet won a match.

But the straight forward victory for the home team was perfect preparation ahead of their Hereward Cup quarter-final away to Newmarket tonight, who play the level above in Division Three.

Devonports will need to be on their top form, as they were to overcome Frank Lee, to progress to the final four.

Gary Last powered through his match in quick time 15-2, 15-6, 15-7 to get Haverhill off to the perfect start before skipper Malcolm Day faced the Frank Lee skipper and also won in three sets 15-7, 15-5, 15-7.

At 2-0 ahead, just one more victory was needed to secure the match and it fell to Wayne Bamforth, who made his first appearance of the season after a long injury lay off.

He made an impressive start to dominate his match coming through in straight sets 15-7, 15-5, 15-5.

Nathan Ttophi had a tighter contest as he lost the opener 15-10, but he went on to take control of the match and the followings sets 15-6, 15-11, 15-11.

Tony Archer played at one for Devonports in the absence of the injured James Fitzpatrick – who is out with a leg injury that affected his last few performances – and had a bit of a battle in the early stages of the first set but secured it 15-12.

Archer then stepped up the pace and controlled the rallies to complete the whitewash, as he came through in three 15-8, 15-6.

The result handed the team a maximum 20 points to leave them just one point off the top of the league table on 235 points.

Fenland are just ahead, but with the same number of wins as the two sides are neck and neck in the fight for the Division Four title and guaranteed promotion back to Division Three.