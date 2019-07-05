Haverhill (132-1) comfortably beat hosting Woolpit (129-9) by nine wickets in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One clash on Saturday, to record back-to-back league wins.

Electing to bat first, the home team found Haverhill’s bowling attack too strong to deal with as they found themselves at 12-5.

But a fightback with the bat from Woolpit’s lower end recovered their innings a little, with crucial knocks to see the home side to 129-9 in the 50 allotted overs.

James Boulton was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking 3-21 in a tight spell, assisted by Raj Singh’s 2-9, Will Bailey 2-27, Ben Wilkins 1-18 and Harry Harding 1-24.

CRICKET - Woolpit (batting) v Haverhill (bowling/fielding)..Pictured: James Boulton celebrates taking wicket ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (13191262)

In reply, Boulton went for a duck after seven balls to see Haverhill at 1-1.

But his replacement in last year’s top run scorer in the Championship, Luke Youngs, quickly found a rhythm as Raj Singh and Youngs built up a head of steam.

Woolpit proved unable to shift either player as Singh (52 not out) hit his second half-century of the season while Youngs’ unbeaten 64 was his third.

Haverhill reached their target after 36.2 overs for the victory.

They will next play Ipswich, who have won just once from their 11 outings this season, on Saturday (1pm).

Singh said: “We lost an early wicket in James but Luke came in and was batting brilliantly. I felt I had to try to match him and we worked really well together, we got into a good rhythm.

“I’m personally very pleased with my score and it’s nice that it also helped win the game, it was a big win for us. Our next game is big too as it’s a chance to put together another winning run.

“But we won’t take Ipswich lightly, they are still a Division One side after all.

* In Division Three, Haverhill II (164-8) lost to Copdock & Old Ipswichian II(187-9) by 23 runs.

It sees the club’s second string extend their winless run to six games.

They will hope to change their fortunes on Saturday, at home to Bury St Edmunds II (1pm).

* In Division Nine West, Haverhill III lost a friendly to Lindsell, in lieu of a league match. They will return to league action on Saturday, away to Bury St Edmunds IV (1pm).