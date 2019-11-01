Haverhill Rugby Club captain Zac Evans is delighted by Saturday’s result as the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West team remain unbeaten in the league this season.

And Evans believes watching England contest a World Cup final – against South Africa in Japan on Saturday – is the perfect way to both celebrate a great start and push on for the rest of the league campaign.

Haverhill beat Shelford IV 24-7 on the road last Saturday to make it three from three in the league, in their first league encounter since September 28.

Rugby action from Diss III V Haverhill/Mildenhall/Red Lodge mixed team..Mark Bullimore Photography 2019. (20393930)

Will Levett scored two tries with one apiece for last season’s captain Adam Hunt and prop George Self.

While Evans has expressed frustration at the inconsistency of league fixtures this term, he admits he does not mind having to wait a week to follow up on ‘another’ strong performance.

“To be honest I’m quite happy with this particular weekend off with England in the World Cup final,” he said. “I think we all are.

“We remain unbeaten in the league, have played very well in all our games and we will come together as a team on Saturday to enjoy the game. It’s a great way to carry on building team spirit.

Rugby action from Diss III V Haverhill/Mildenhall/Red Lodge mixed team..Mark Bullimore Photography 2019. (20393816)

“We’re feeling pretty confident and the team that turned out against Shelford looked really good for another win – there were a few standout performances but it was a complete team effort.

“We thought some of the referee’s decisions were off the mark, and we had two yellow cards in the match – to score four tries when we played a quarter of the game a man down is great.

“The biggest problem is trying to keep that momentum going when you’re in winning form but have such inconsistent fixtures, which is why training and just spending time together is so important.

“I’ve been encouraged by the numbers we’ve had in training and, having spoken to the team again, we are committed to targeting promotion. The team and club are in a great place and hopefully we can keep up winning.”