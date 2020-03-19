Joe White believes the decision to postpone all football in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is the right call, but is worried what that might mean for the title and promotion chances of his Haverhill Rovers Ladies squad.

Rovers Ladies sit top of the S-Tech Women’s Premiership with at least one more win than any other side in the league – and a game in hand over the nearest two rivals.

But the decision to suspend the league for the ‘foreseeable future’, in line with the government’s advice to avoid all social contact and gatherings where possible, has left the fate of their title challenge up in the air.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies lose 3-2 at home to Leverington Sports Ladies in S-Tech Women's Premiership, for just second defeat of their league campaign. Picture: Sean Doyle (31826857)

White said: “The team still have a game in hand, and are three points clear so I hope the decision isn’t made to scrap promotion or void the league.

“I think they have to promote the teams in first and second if they decide they can’t finish the season – it wouldn’t be fair on us to be put in a play-off with the strong position we’ve put ourselves in after all.

“We shouldn’t be penalised for putting ourselves in a great position.

“But we are comfortable with whatever decision is made (for how best to finish the season) but I hope they take on board that these are not professionals.

“They are amateur and they can’t be playing three or four times a week, it’s just not feasible.

“So maybe the season just carries on much later and we look at a shorter season next one, or a much later start.

“But, as much as it leaves some very difficult decisions for the local leagues and FA to make, I think it is the right decision to postpone.

“You have to look at the bigger picture and it’s completely out of our hands, the focus needs to be on people’s health and not football.

“I wouldn’t want to be the one making the decision on what to do next though, I’ve never seen or experienced anything like it, none of us have.”

The Cambridgeshire FA statement read: “All grassroots football will be postponed across Cambridgeshire until further notice.

“Following the government’s announcement for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, and after advice from The FA, we have now postponed all grassroots football for the foreseeable future.

“Friendly football and training is likely not to be covered by any insurance policies you have due to the current situation. Please be aware these may also be considered as social gatherings and the implications this will have.”

