West Wratting have maintained pressure on the league leaders in the Kershaw Premier, with a 3-0 win in the Linton Granta derby.

Lee Miller’s men inflicted the ‘league double’ on Saturday, as a brace from former Linton man Taz Chisango and one for Harry Daniels saw them comfortably return home from their near rivals’ place with three points.

It followed September’s 3-1 home victory for West Wratting in the reverse leg, with Chisango scoring again. Wratting hold on to third in the table, with league leaders Cherry Hinton also winning at the weekend.

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478355)

But second-placed Cambridge University Press suffered their first defeat of the league campaign away to Ely City Reserves, to see Wratting close the gap to three points.

But they remain nine points off Hinton at the top, despite being the only team to have beaten their rivals so far.

Wratting will travel to pointless St Neots Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm) looking to inflict an 11th straight defeat.

Gallery1

Linton Granta, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from defeat on Saturday at home to sixth-placed Eaton Socon (2pm).

The side lying ninth have had an inconsistent season so far with five wins and seven defeats from their opening 12 fixtures, with player availability having been highlighted as a problem by the manager.

* Meanwhile, there have been organising various fundraising activities in aid of Whittlesford United’s manager Toby Dawson, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Following last weekend’s fundraising efforts at West Wratting’s away game to Great Shelford, Lee Pacey tweeted: “We came together and along with @rich6590 we raised a total of £328.85! Thank you so much to all who donated.”

The New Croft will also host a #togetherfortoby charity football game between Haverhill Legends and Sawston United Vets on Friday, November 29 (7.30pm).