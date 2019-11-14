Home   Sport   Article

West Wratting maintain pressure at top with Linton Granta derby win

By Hannah Dolman
-
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:30, 14 November 2019

West Wratting have maintained pressure on the league leaders in the Kershaw Premier, with a 3-0 win in the Linton Granta derby.

Lee Miller’s men inflicted the ‘league double’ on Saturday, as a brace from former Linton man Taz Chisango and one for Harry Daniels saw them comfortably return home from their near rivals’ place with three points.

It followed September’s 3-1 home victory for West Wratting in the reverse leg, with Chisango scoring again. Wratting hold on to third in the table, with league leaders Cherry Hinton also winning at the weekend.

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478355)
Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478355)

But second-placed Cambridge University Press suffered their first defeat of the league campaign away to Ely City Reserves, to see Wratting close the gap to three points.

But they remain nine points off Hinton at the top, despite being the only team to have beaten their rivals so far.

Wratting will travel to pointless St Neots Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm) looking to inflict an 11th straight defeat.

Gallery1

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wratting manager Lee Miller..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478384)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Mitch Burr..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478396)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478404)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango and Lintons Luke Little..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478414)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Reiss Oteng and Lintons Nick Wilderspin..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478415)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons Chris Palmer..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478420)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons Jack Howard and Wrattings Ash Botten..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478421)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango and Lintons Nick Wilderspin..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478464)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Taz Chijango and Lintons Nick Wilderspin..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478469)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wratting manager Lee Miller..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478480)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Mitch Burr..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478481)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons Jake Kitchiner..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478534)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons Luke Little and Wrattings Daryl Gritton..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478535)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons Luke Little and Wrattings Daryl Gritton..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478547)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wrattings Jon Welsh..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478548)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons David Auger is double teamed byWrattings Martyn Farrant and Jon Welsh..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478565)Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons David Auger is double teamed byWrattings Martyn Farrant and Jon Welsh..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21478566)

Linton Granta, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from defeat on Saturday at home to sixth-placed Eaton Socon (2pm).

The side lying ninth have had an inconsistent season so far with five wins and seven defeats from their opening 12 fixtures, with player availability having been highlighted as a problem by the manager.

* Meanwhile, there have been organising various fundraising activities in aid of Whittlesford United’s manager Toby Dawson, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Following last weekend’s fundraising efforts at West Wratting’s away game to Great Shelford, Lee Pacey tweeted: “We came together and along with @rich6590 we raised a total of £328.85! Thank you so much to all who donated.”

The New Croft will also host a #togetherfortoby charity football game between Haverhill Legends and Sawston United Vets on Friday, November 29 (7.30pm).

Read more
Football
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE