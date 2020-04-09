If Danny Hill was given a pound for every time he was asked two certain questions, he would be a very rich man.

The first tends to be why have you never played significantly higher than West Wratting?

And the second is how have you scored so many goals – he’s approaching 250 for the Kershaw Premier Division club – with sight in only one eye?

21/02/2020, Newmarket, England. ..Football action from Cherry Hinton v West Wratting in the Kershaw Premier Cup final at Newmarket Town Football Club. Danny Hill..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (32898970)

“I get asked those a lot,” said the 31-year-old, who apart from a brief stint with Haverhill Rovers has stuck at Wratting.

“First of all I have always been content at Wratting and never been that keen to leave. They have looked after me since I started playing and I enjoying playing with my mates – the social side is a big thing.

“I had a child when I was young and the further up the leagues you go, the more committed you have to be.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Danny Hill (H). (32899029)

“I have always believed in myself, always felt that I could beat players and score goals at a higher level if I ever did it.

“I went to Rovers not knowing anything about that league and it felt natural straight away.

“People say I could have played higher than that and maybe I could have, but sometimes it does not work out. I don’t have any regrets.”

Another factor during his early playing days that stopped Hill moving up was the lack of a driving licence.

West Wratting v Comberton - Danny Hill celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (32899047)

That was certainly going to be a problem had he followed through on interest from Bury Town.

“I didn’t drive when I was 21 or 22,” said Hill. “I played a pre-season friendly for Wratting one summer against Braintree Reserves and somebody put some clips up of the game on YouTube.

“I got a call from Bury asking me to go on trial after that. I got on for 10 or 15 minutes in a friendly and scored.

“Their manager Ben Chenery was keen and wanted me to play in another friendly against Cambridge United on the Monday night, but I could not get there.

“They had teams like Bognor Regis in their league at the time and I could not commit to journeys like that. I did not want to waste Ben’s time so I told him how it was.”

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Cris Palmer (L) and Danny Hill (W)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (33221433)

In putting Hill in their Iliffe Media All-Time XIs recently, Jarid Robson and Shaun Avis (both former Wratting players) were highly complimentary of his goal return, particularly when factoring that the striker can only see out of one eye.

Indeed, fellow centre-forward Avis commented: “Try covering your eye and playing football. That is what Danny has to deal with but his ability is frightening and he could have played considerably higher.”

However, having known no other way, Hill does not regard it to be a particularly big deal.

“I have had sight in one eye since birth. To me it is natural, like having two eyes is natural to others,” he said.

“When I was younger playing colts football maybe it did affect me a little bit with not being able to see to my left, but I have learned to adapt my game. It is a hard one to explain – I just use my strengths.”

