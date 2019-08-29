West Wratting manager Lee Miller could not be happier by his side’s 2-1 home victory over reigning Kershaw Premier champions Great Shelford on Tuesday night.

The Step 7 team bounced back from a ‘disappointing’ 3-2 defeat at home to Eaton Socon on Saturday, which saw the team lose despite enjoying a 2-0 first half advantage. Daryl Gritton and Callum Harrison netted for the home side.

They will next host Ely City Reserves on Saturday (3pm).

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Cris Palmer (L) and Danny Hill (W)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (15835047)

Wratting once more went two goals ahead at their Bull Lane ground on Tuesday, against the club who have won three of the last five league titles, but held on for the three points.

Miller said: “It was a very nervy ending after we went 2-0 up in the first 25 minutes, we were all over them in the first half.

“So it was very pleasing to see that very dominant first half performance, but they came out and dominated the second half and kept pushing forward.

“We conceded one but we held out for three points and I’m really proud of the team for the result, I was worried it was going to turn out like Saturday again.

“The fact is, we’ve lost already this season and that’s not what we wanted at all. But the boys made up for that disappointment, and dealt with the pressure to get a result too.

“So it’s Ely next for us and we’re feeling confident; we played a full strength Shelford and beat them, that’s a big thing for us.”

He said goalkeeper Ben Nower played a blinder to keep a resurgent Shelford away from an equaliser, while Tafadzwa ‘Taz’ Chisango was vital in midfield. Goals came from Harrison and Danny Hill.

l Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Linton Granta suffered a league double loss – both via 2-1 scorelines.

They fell to a defeat by the odd goal in three away to Comberton United on Saturday before losing by the same scoreline at home to Foxton – their only home game from their first eight fixtures – on Tuesday night.

They travel to Over Sports on Saturday (3pm).