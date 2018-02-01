Kate Winslet and Idris Elba film tops rental chart

Mountain Between Us (cert 12), starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, is the new number one in the latest DVD rental chart, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill.

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

3. Blade Runner 2049 (PG)

4. Flatliners (15)

5. My Little Pony Movie (PG)

6. Kingsman the Golden Circle (15)

7. Mother (18)

8. L.A. Vengeance (15)

9. Pirates of Somalia (15)

10. Kill em All (15)

11. Rememory (15)

12. Walking Out (15)

13. The Ritual (15)

14. My Pet Dinosaur (PG)

15. Victoria and Abdul (12)

16. Wind River (15)

17. American Assassin (18)

18. Maze (15)

19. IT (15)

20. Detroit (15)