Pitch Perfect hits tops spot in film rentals list

Undated film still handout from Pitch Perfect 3. Pictured: Chrissie Fit as Flo, Anna Camp as Aubrey, Alexis Knapp as Stacie, Brittany Snow as Chloe, Anna Kendrick as Beca, Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy and Ester Dean as Cynthia-Rose. See PA Feature FILM Digest. Picture credit: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/Quantrell D Colbert.
Pitch Perfect 3 (12) tops the very latest movie rental chart, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Guardians of the Tomb (12).

3. Suburbicon (15)

4. Pyewacket (15)

5. Ferdinand (U)

6. Star Wars Last Jedi (12)

7. Stronger (12)

8. Accident Man (15)

9. Circus Kane (18)

10. Paranormal White Noise (15)

11. Acts of Violence (15)

12. Wonder (PG)

13. Daddy’s Home (12)

14. Justice League (12)

15. Thor Ragnarok (12)

16. Battle of the Sexes (12)

17. Rex (12)

18. 24 Hours to Live (15)

19. Your Move (15)

20. Jigsaw (18)