Review: Cilla The Musical, Theatre Royal Norwich

Review: Cilla, Theatre Royal Norwich

Cilla Black (real name White) was a national treasure and this new musical really celebrates her life and that very bubbly personality which delighted us all for decades.

You are in safe hands with musical supremo Bill Kenwright as director and the really rather wonderful Kara Lily Hayworth as Cilla.

This production traces her rise to fame, from gawky office worker to TV favourite, and centres,

in particular, on her relationship with Bobby Willis, her husband, and Brian Epstein, her manager.

I very much enjoyed the scenes in the Cavern Club, with the Beatles and a young Cilla finding the courage to sing with them. And the live music made you feel as if you were almost there yourself!

You can expect to hear her hits like Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love and You Are My World, plus a smattering of numbers from the era like Twist and Shout and California Dreaming.

The thing about Cilla is that we all somehow felt we knew her as she shared so much of herself with us for so many years. And I’m sure she will be smiling down at this production which captures her kindness, her down-to-earth spirit and, most importantly, her powerhouse of a voice. And she also wore a selection of very glam dresses very well, indeed!

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy