REVIEW: Legally Blonde The Musical, Theatre Royal Norwich

Legally Blonde, Theatre Royal

Norwich

Legally Blonde

Well, who knew that a trip to the theatre, to see a rather girly musical, would be quite so topical?

The story of home-coming queen Elle Woods (based on the 2001 movie rom-com with Reese Witherspoon) may seem like a frothy one but, amidst all that pink and cute chihuahuas, is the tale of girl power. Elle may seem like a stereotypical blonde but she proves both her intellectual and moral strength as she heads to law school and succeeds – big time!

We follow her fight to be taken seriously and cheer as she sees off the flashy university

professor who makes a move on her – and finds love with the college good guy.

But don’t imagine this is a heavy piece. Rather it is great fun, with plenty of catchy songs, energetic dancing and lashings of slapstick comedy, too.

Lucie Jones is terrific as the not-so- ditzy Elle and former EastEnder Rita Simons proves she has a powerhouse of a voice as the beauty shop owner Paulette. And I very much liked Laura Harrison as the hard-faced fellow student, Vivienne, who comes good in the end.

The endless pink dresses are wonderful, there’s plenty of glitter and do look out for the two four-legged stars who very nearly steal the show!

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy